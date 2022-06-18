Kremer allowed five hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in Friday's win over Tampa Bay. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Kremer was locked into a duel against Shane Baz and the Orioles' offense couldn't break the scoreless tie until both starters were out of the game. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.35 through three MLB starts this season. Over his last two outings, he's allowed just one earned run through 10 innings. Kremer is lined up to face the Nationals at home next week.