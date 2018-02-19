Orioles' Engelb Vielma: Expected in camp Thursday
Vielma (personal) is expected to report to camp Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It appears the visa issues that forced Vielma to miss the team's first full-squad workout of the spring should be resolved later in the week. The infielder is expected to open the year with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate after posting a brutal .206/.233/.260 line across 314 plate appearances with Triple-A Rochester in 2017.
