Vielma (personal) is expected to report to camp Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

It appears the visa issues that forced Vielma to miss the team's first full-squad workout of the spring should be resolved later in the week. The infielder is expected to open the year with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate after posting a brutal .206/.233/.260 line across 314 plate appearances with Triple-A Rochester in 2017.