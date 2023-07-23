Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out six.

After giving up four runs in his first start since being recalled by the Orioles, Rodriguez shut down the Rays, allowing three hits while falling just one out short of his first quality start of 2023. Prior to being sent down to the Minors, Rodriguez had surrendered 18 runs over four starts (17.2 innings). However, with Cole Irvin shifting to the bullpen, it's likely Rodriguez will stick around in Baltimore's rotation.