Play

Schoop (elbow) is hitting second and playing second base for Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Twins.

As expected, Schoop is set to make his 2018 Grapefruit League debut after sitting out Friday's game due to elbow bursitis. The issue was never thought to be anything overly serious, and Schoop should be good to go for the rest of camp.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories