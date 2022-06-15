Lopez recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief.

After Cionel Perez ran into trouble in the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to get within a run, Lopez got the call to put out the fire and tossed an efficient 17 pitches (11 strikes) to secure the save. The converted starter hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, and while Lopez's 0.88 ERA and 0,88 WHIP through 30.2 innings aren't supported by his 23.1 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate, he continues to be very effective as Baltimore's closer.