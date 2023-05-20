Gibson (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander finally got some run support, as incredibly the Orioles had been shut out in each of Gibson's first three starts in May. The quality start was his fifth of the year, and he'll take a 4.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing, which is likely to come on the road next week in Yankee Stadium.