The Orioles signed Alcantara to a minor-league contract Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Alcantara last pitched in the United States in 2018 with Triple-A Nashville before spending the last six years overseas. Most recently, the left-hander appeared in 12 games with the Doosan Bears of the KBO in 2024, recording a 4.76 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 34 strikeouts over 64.1 innings. He'll look to impress with the Orioles in order to potentially make his return to professional baseball in America.
