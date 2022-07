Neustrom (shoulder) has gone 4-for-12 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in three games since returning from the 7-day minor-league injured list.

Neustrom was sidelined in late June, but he ultimately only missed a couple of weeks before his return. The outfielder is slashing .245/.322/.451 with 10 homers, seven steals, 37 RBI and 25 runs scored through 55 games with Triple-A Norfolk this year.