Armstrong was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.

The 30-year-old has been awful through the first two months of the season with an 8.55 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 20 innings, which was enough to cost him his spot on the 40-man roster. Armstrong allowed only three runs over 15 frames for Baltimore in 2020 but was unable to replicate that success this season.

More News