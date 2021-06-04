Armstrong was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday.
The 30-year-old has been awful through the first two months of the season with an 8.55 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB over 20 innings, which was enough to cost him his spot on the 40-man roster. Armstrong allowed only three runs over 15 frames for Baltimore in 2020 but was unable to replicate that success this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Sloppy in first hold•
-
Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Clean inning Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Works out of jam•
-
Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Pitches 1.2 scoreless innings•
-
Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Ugly outing Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Shawn Armstrong: Falters versus Yankees•