Watkins is with the Orioles on the taxi squad and could be added to the active roster to start Saturday against the White Sox, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles have an opening in the starting rotation Saturday after Kyle Bradish (shoulder) was placed on the injured list, and Watkins appear to be the primary candidate to fill the void. The 29-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after being activated from the injured list June 8, and he allowed five runs over 7.2 innings during his time with the Tides. Assuming he starts Saturday, Watkins may need a strong performance in Chicago for it to be more than a single spot start.