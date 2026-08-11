Orioles' Trevor Rogers: Wild in eighth loss

Rogers (7-8) took the loss against the Twins on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Rogers struggled to find the plate Monday, throwing only 45 of his 79 pitches for strikes while also plunking a pair of batters. It was the southpaw's shortest outing since May 8 in Tampa Bay, breaking up his streak of 12 starts with at least five innings. Rogers, who's worked to a 2.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB since the start of June (71 innings), will be aiming to rediscover his control against the Rays in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay his next time out.