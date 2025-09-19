Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
O'Neill will be idle for the third time in eight games since being activated from the injured list Sept. 12. Jeremiah Jackson will bat sixth and fill right field Friday.
