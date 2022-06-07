Morejon was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
Morejon was sent to the minors after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, but he'll join the Padres' bullpen after Robert Suarez (knee) was placed on the IL on Tuesday. Morejon hasn't pitched in the majors since April of 2021 after he underwent Tommy John surgery, but he'll likely serve as a long reliever now that he's back with the big-league club.
