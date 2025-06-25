Morejon earned the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Nationals, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

With Robert Suarez serving a suspension, the Padres turned to Morejon in the ninth inning Wednesday to close out a one-run victory. The left-hander made quick work of the Nats, retiring the side on just seven pitches, to earn his second save this season. Morejon has been dominant of late, allowing just one unearned run in his last 15.2 innings -- he's allowed three hits while striking out 17 in that span. His ERA is down to 2.04 with a 0.82 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 35.1 innings this season. However, with Suarez eligible to return Saturday, Morejon figures to remain in a setup role moving forward.