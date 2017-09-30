Capps had successful thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Saturday and is expected to be ready for spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

That timetable may be a little optimistic, but it still sounds like it's possible Capps could be ready for the start of the 2018 regular season. He was a popular speculatory saves stash this year, but injuries prevented any payoff. Unless the Padres trade Brad Hand this winter, the best Capps can hope for is a setup role upon his return.