Padres' Carter Capps: Expected to be ready for ST
Capps had successful thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Saturday and is expected to be ready for spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
That timetable may be a little optimistic, but it still sounds like it's possible Capps could be ready for the start of the 2018 regular season. He was a popular speculatory saves stash this year, but injuries prevented any payoff. Unless the Padres trade Brad Hand this winter, the best Capps can hope for is a setup role upon his return.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...