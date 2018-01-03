Capps (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1,062,500 deal with the Padres on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Capps is hopeful to make it back in time for the start of spring training after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late September. During the course of the 2017 campaign, the right-hander appeared in just 11 games, posting a 6.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 12.1 innings. Heading into next season, Capps will likely serve in a setup role while Brad Hand is utilized as the closer.