Padres' Carter Capps: Avoids arbitration
Capps (shoulder) signed a one-year, $1,062,500 deal with the Padres on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Capps is hopeful to make it back in time for the start of spring training after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late September. During the course of the 2017 campaign, the right-hander appeared in just 11 games, posting a 6.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 12.1 innings. Heading into next season, Capps will likely serve in a setup role while Brad Hand is utilized as the closer.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...