Capps elected free agency, Baseball America reports.

Capps has been devastated by injuries recently, registering just 12.1 major-league innings over the past three seasons thanks to a pair of significant procedures (Tommy John surgery in March of 2016 followed by surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome in September of 2017). He spent all of the 2018 campaign on the farm, posting a combined 3.79 ERA and 9.2 K/9 across three stops (Low-A Tri-City, High-A Lake Elsinore and Triple-A El Paso). Still just 28 years old, Capps will look to latch on elsewhere and revive his once-promising career as a dominant back-end arm (1.16 ERA, 16.8 K/9 in 2015).

More News
Our Latest Stories