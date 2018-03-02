Padres' Carter Capps: Nearing return to game action
Manager Andy Green said Thursday that Capps (shoulder) is "close to pitching in games," Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Green indicated that Capps pitched live batting practice Thursday which the team hopes will be his final session. The 27-year-old underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late September and could potentially by ready by Opening Day, and how the shoulder handles a more regular workload should provide more clarity the likelihood of his availability.
