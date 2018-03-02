Capps (shoulder) will pitch in one of Sunday's split-squad games, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in September, so it's great that he will be able to return to game action this early in spring training. Capps was a strikeout machine when he was healthy with the Marlins in 2014 and 2015, but injuries have limited his availability and effectiveness since then. The Padres will likely deploy him in the middle innings, but if his stuff rebounds, he could start working in a setup capacity.