Padres' Carter Capps: To pitch Sunday
Capps (shoulder) will pitch in one of Sunday's split-squad games, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in September, so it's great that he will be able to return to game action this early in spring training. Capps was a strikeout machine when he was healthy with the Marlins in 2014 and 2015, but injuries have limited his availability and effectiveness since then. The Padres will likely deploy him in the middle innings, but if his stuff rebounds, he could start working in a setup capacity.
More News
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...