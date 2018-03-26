Capps was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Capps, who has been marred by injuries since his breakout season with the Marlins in 2015, will stick in the Padres' organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old underwent surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in September and was said to be healthy entering camp, but the team opted to designate him for assignment in order to open up a 40-man roster spot after Capps failed to show the electric stuff that prompted the Padres to acquire him back in 2016. He'll now report to El Paso where he'll look to regain his dominant form with the hope of rejoining the big-league bullpen at some point in 2018.