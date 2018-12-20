Padres' Clayton Richard: Designated for assignment
Richard (knee) was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday.
The Padres needed to free up a roster spot for the signing of Ian Kinsler, and the 35-year-old Richard was the corresponding roster casualty. While he pitched for San Diego on Opening Day in 2018, Richard struggled to a 5.33 ERA and 108:60 K:BB across 27 starts (158.2 innings). The veteran southpaw underwent season-ending surgery on both knees in August, but is expected to be back to full health for spring training. Richard may find work elsewhere given his extensive big-leagues experience, but his best days appear to be behind him (5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over the past two seasons combined).
