Cease (6-11) earned the win Thursday against the Giants, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Though the six hits were his most allowed since July 2 in Philadelphia, Cease produced 13 whiffs en route to fanning at least seven for the fourth time in his last five starts. The right-hander continues to offer fantasy managers plenty of strikeout upside, as he has 178 punchouts over 137.2 innings, but he's been unable to reach his top form consistently with a 4.71 ERA for the season. Cease will be aiming for better run prevention his next time out, which is slated for next week at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against the Mariners.