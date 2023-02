Contreras re-signed Wednesday with the Padres on a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Contreras was non-tendered by San Diego earlier this offseason, but he's now back in the fold with a chance to strut his stuff on the MLB side of camp -- at least in the early part of the spring. The 23-year-old right-hander has yet to make an appearance above High-A ball.