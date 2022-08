Contreras (arm) has struck out six over five shutout innings in his two outings since returning to action Aug. 4 for High-A Fort Wayne.

Shortly before the All-Star break, Contreras exited his final start for Fort Wayne due to an arm injury, but he was never placed on the affiliate's 7-day injured list. He was cleared to rejoin the rotation just over two weeks later and should continue to build up his pitch count in his subsequent starts.