Through 16 games with Double-A San Antonio, Ruiz is hitting .386/.540/.614 with two homers, 12 steals, 13 RBI and 18 runs.

He's always been known for the swing-and-miss in his game, but Ruiz quietly trimmed his strikeout rate in Double-A last year -- and this year, he's cut it more while drawing a startling number of walks (15:13 BB:K). The batting average will normalize as the 23-year-old's ridiculous .476 BABIP comes down, but Ruiz is showing that he's got more of an idea at the dish these days. Considering that he's now played 100 career games at Double-A, it wouldn't be surprising to see him jump to Triple-A soon; at the least, he bears watching to see whether he'll be able to carry this success forward to a higher level of baseball.