Salas (back) has been cleared for baseball activities but he may not be ready for game action before the end of the minor-league season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Salas hasn't played in a game since April 17, so he'll need a lengthy ramp up period and the Padres won't rush him back from this stress fracture in his back that was slower to heal than anticipated. Regardless of whether Salas makes it back before the end of the minor-league season, he'll likely play either fall or winter ball to make up for what has essentially been a lost season.