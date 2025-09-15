Salas (back) was recently cleared to resume baseball activities at the Padres' spring training complex and will be one of the San Diego prospects who is set to participate in the Arizona Fall League, which begins Oct. 6., MLB.com reports.

Salas remains on Double-A San Antonio's 60-day injured list and doesn't appear in line to return to action over the final week of the Texas League season, but the young backstop looks like he could be ready to play at some point during the AFL, which runs through mid-November. Even if Salas hasn't progressed enough in his recovery from a lower back stress reaction to see action by the end of AFL play, he'll likely take part in winter ball to make up for the at-bats he lost out on this season. Salas' last appearance with San Antonio came back on April 17.