Salas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and a stolen base against the Cubs in a Spring Breakout game Saturday.

Salas starred for the Padres in the minor-league showcase, lifting a three-run homer in the fifth inning and adding a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The young catcher has struggled during the Cactus League slate, however, going just 2-for-11 at the plate but producing a 3:1 BB:K. He's still only 19 years old and has plenty of time to develop, though this could be a big year for him in the minors after Salas registered a lowly .544 OPS over 41 plate appearances in Double-A last season.