Salas has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and is expected to remain out until July, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Salas was placed on the 7-day injured list at the beginning of May due to back spasms, but it's since been reported that he's experiencing a stress reaction. Cassavell notes that the team is hopeful the backstop will return to the diamond at some point in July by resting the injury.