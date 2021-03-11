Tatis (illness) will go through a full workout Thursday and will return to the lineup Friday against Oakland if the workout goes smoothly, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Tatis has been sidelined for nearly a week with a non-COVID illness. There should still be plenty of time for him to get up to speed by Opening Day as long as he gets back on the field soon, so the issue shouldn't meaningfully affect his fantasy appeal.
