Waldron (oblique) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Waldron has missed the entire 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from a left oblique strain, but he'll now officially be back in action. The right-hander made three appearances with three different levels of San Diego's minor-league system during his rehab assignment, most recently allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings with El Paso on Friday. Waldron produced a 4.91 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 133 strikeouts over 27 appearances, including 26 starts, with the Padres in 2024, and he'll likely return to the major-league roster before too long.