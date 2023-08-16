Wacha (9-2) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Orioles.

Wacha returned from a six-week absence with shoulder inflammation. He drew a tough assignment and pitched well in his first game back, throwing 48 of 77 pitches for strikes. He's been one of the Padres' best starters when healthy, posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 78:26 K:BB over 90.2 innings across 16 starts. Wacha is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Diamondbacks over the weekend.