Wacha (shoulder) has resumed playing catch, but manager Bob Melvin said the hurler is unlikely to return to the Padres in July, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

Wacha is expected to throw on flat ground a few more times before getting on a mound, and he may need a rehab assignment after that since he hasn't pitched in a game since July 1. The right-hander had his turn skipped in the rotation prior to that July 1 start due to the same shoulder issue that resulted in his placement on the IL, so he's thrown from a mound just once over the past month. Melvin mentioned the Padres' approach of extending the pitcher's return timeframe in order to ensure that they "get a healthy Michael Wacha."