Wacha (3-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings in a 6-1 victory over the Twins. He struck out four.

Wacha nabbed his second consecutive quality start Tuesday, holding the Twins to just one run on three hits. Though Wacha went through a rough patch in mid-April where he allowed 15 runs over three starts (13.1 innings), the veteran righty has bounced back with just one run allowed over his last two appearances (12.0 innings). Outside of his poor three-game stretch, Wacha has been quite effective in limiting damage, but considering he has struck out three or fewer batters in four of his seven starts, his fantasy upside should remain capped.