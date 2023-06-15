Cruz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

This was Cruz's first game action since he returned from a hamstring injury that cost him two weeks. He didn't start Wednesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter for Matt Carpenter in the fifth inning before going deep in the eighth. Cruz is up to four homers, 17 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base over 113 plate appearances, but he has just a .243/.274/.411 slash line. There's still some power in his bat, but it's unclear if he'll be able to retake a spot in the starting lineup over Carpenter. Cruz may have to settle into a short-side platoon role.