Padres' Nick Pivetta: Completes up-and-down session

Padres manager Craig Stammen said that Pivetta (forearm) felt good after completing an up-and-down bullpen session Friday at the Padres' facility in Arizona, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

According to Stammen, Pivetta threw approximately 15-to-20 pitches before taking a break, then threw another 15-to-20 pitches to finish out the workout. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for a few weeks now and is seemingly in the process of building up the volume and intensity of those bullpen sessions before he advances to facing live hitters. Pivetta has been stuck on the injured list since April 14 due to a right forearm flexor strain, and he'll have some financial incentive to try and make his way back on the Padres' active roster by Aug. 22. If Pivetta doesn't return by that date, it would trigger a clause in his contract that would void the final two years and $32 million left on his deal since he would have spent 130 consecutive days on the IL, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.