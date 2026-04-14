The Padres placed Pivetta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to April 13, due to right elbow inflammation.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Padres recalled Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso. Pivetta suffered the injury in his start Sunday when he had to exit in the fourth inning due to right elbow stiffness. After additional testing, the right-hander will miss some extended time and is eligible to return at the end of April.