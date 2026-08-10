Padres' Nick Pivetta: Plays catch Sunday

Pivetta (forearm) played catch at PetCo Park on Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Pivetta is in a holding pattern in terms of resuming a rehab stint, but he's still been able to do some throwing. The right-hander exited a rehab start -- his first since landing on the injured list April 14 due to a right flexor strain -- with Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 4 after throwing just 14 pitches, though he did get in some more throws in the bullpen afterward. According to Cassavell, the Padres have "tentative plans" for Pivetta to throw a bullpen session but haven't revealed a date for that to take place.