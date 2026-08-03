Padres' Nick Pivetta: Ready for rehab assignment

Pivetta (forearm) is slated to make a rehab appearance for Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

Pivetta has been on the injured list April 14 due to a right forearm strain, but he's finally reached the last stage of his lengthy recovery process. He won't be the only rehabbing starter slated to pitch for Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, as Joe Musgrove (elbow) is also on track to either start or pitch in relief behind Pivetta. Given the length of his absence, Pivetta would normally require most of his 30-day window to get fully stretched out for a return to the San Diego rotation, but the Padres will give him the chance to streamline his rehab assignment. According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Pivetta is expected to be activated from the 60-day IL before Aug. 22, when his stay on the shelf would reach 130 days. Per the terms of the four-year contract Pivetta signed in February 2025, if he's deactivated for 130 consecutive days at any point this season or next, his $14 million player option for 2027 and $18 million player option for 2028 would turn into club options.