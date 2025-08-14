Pivetta (12-4) earned the win Wednesday over San Francisco, allowing a run on four hits and a walk across 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Pivetta after he allowed five runs in a loss to the Red Sox his last time out. Even with the hiccup in his last outing, Pivetta's been excellent of late, posting a 1.72 ERA over his last nine starts (57.1 innings). Overall, the right-hander's ERA sits at 2.87 with a 0.95 WHIP and 144:36 K:BB across 24 starts (141.1 innings) this season. Pivetta is currently scheduled to face the Giants again at home in his next turn.