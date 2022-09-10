Johnson (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Johnson was sidelined since mid-April due to an elbow injury, but he recently completed a rehab assignment in which he posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.33 WHIP in six innings over six relief appearances. The right-hander picked up five holds over six appearances to begin the season, and it's possible that he works his way into some setup duties for San Diego down the stretch.
