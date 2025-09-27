The Padres placed Laureano (finger) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Thursday.

Laureano suffered a fractured right index finger during Wednesday's game against the Brewers, and his move to the injured list will officially make him unavailable for San Diego's upcoming NL Wild Card Series matchup against the Cubs. Gavin Sheets is expected to take over as the Friars' primary left fielder while Laureano is out, and the team will recall Will Wagner from the Arizona Complex League to fill the vacancy on their bench.