Suarez struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against the White Sox on Sunday.

Suarez needed just 11 pitches (eight strikes) to mow through the White Sox's 2-3-4 hitters. He hit the 40-save mark for the first time in his career and has converted eight straight chances. During that span, he's registered a 2.45 ERA over 18.1 innings. For the year, Suarez owns a 3.06 ERA and a 72:16 K:BB through 67.2 frames.