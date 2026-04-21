Suarez is the leading candidate to take over as Atlanta's closer after Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Iglesias has notched five of Atlanta's nine saves on the season, but Suarez has provided value in his setup role, notching a save of his own to go with two wins and four holds, plus a 0.93 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings. Though a timeline for Iglesias' return has yet to be established, Suarez is a must-roster player in fantasy leagues while he has a clear path to closing duties. The right-hander has plenty of experience in the role, having converted 76 saves for the Padres over the previous two seasons.