Lugo (3-4) allowed three runs on seven hits over five-plus innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Nationals.

Lugo gave up just one run through five innings before yielding three straight singles without recording an out in the sixth frame. He's been tagged with four runs over 10 innings in two starts since returning from the injured list. Lugo is now sporting a 4.01 ERA with a 47:12 K:BB through 51.2 innings. His next start is currently expected to take place in Cincinnati.