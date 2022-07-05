Scott pitched two innings against the Mariners on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out four.

Scott played in Japan in 2020 and 2021 before signing a minor-league contract with San Diego this February. He was called up from Triple-A on Sunday and made his Padres debut Monday. The right-hander began his outing impressively, retiring the first five batters he faced and striking out the side in the fifth inning. However, a Manny Machado error in the top of the sixth threw Scott off track, and he was able to retire only one batter in that frame while allowing three runs to cross the plate. Scott threw 49 pitches in the appearance, so he's unlikely to be called upon again for at least a few days.