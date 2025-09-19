Bogaerts' (foot) on-field workout Friday was rained out, and he is now expected to rejoin the Padres on Monday for the start of a three-game series against Milwaukee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts was on track to return this weekend, but Friday's rainout delayed his progression and his return date has been pushed back to Monday. The shortstop has been a full participant in baseball activities but is completing a running progression.