Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Set for Monday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts' (foot) on-field workout Friday was rained out, and he is now expected to rejoin the Padres on Monday for the start of a three-game series against Milwaukee, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Bogaerts was on track to return this weekend, but Friday's rainout delayed his progression and his return date has been pushed back to Monday. The shortstop has been a full participant in baseball activities but is completing a running progression.
