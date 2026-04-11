Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Getting breather Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado.
Bogaerts' 0-for-4 performance in Friday's game snapped what had been a five-game hitting streak, during which he went 9-for-22 (.409) with a pair of homers, five RBI and four runs scored. In his absence, Jake Cronenworth will start at shortstop while Fernando Tatis makes his first career start at second base and Nick Castellanos covers right field.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Slugs walk-off grand slam•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swats first home run in loss•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Reaches four times Sunday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Favorite for leadoff gig•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Homers in win•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Activated Tuesday after delays•