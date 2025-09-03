Darvish (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over four-plus innings to take the loss versus the Orioles on Tuesday.

Darvish gave up a solo home run to Jeremiah Jackson in the first inning and a two-run single to Emmanuel Rivera in the third. Darvish found more trouble in the fifth and was pulled from that frame after walking Jackson to lead off the inning. This was the third time in four starts Darvish fell short of the five-inning mark, and he's allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over 18 innings in that span. For the season, he's at a 5.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB through 51.2 innings across 11 starts. Darvish has had a few flashes of his talent, but he hasn't been able to sustain success from one start to the next very often. He's projected for a home matchup versus the Reds early next week.