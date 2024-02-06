Bellati was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Bellati made 27 appearances for the Phillies last season and was unimpressive with a 5.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 24.2 innings. The right-hander has no remaining minor-league options, so Philadelphia opted to removed him from the 40-man roster to clear space for trade-acquisition Michael Rucker.